Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.74.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.11. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

