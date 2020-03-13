National Bank Financial Downgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to Underperform

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BNEFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
