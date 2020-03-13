National Bank Financial Downgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to Underperform

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNEFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

