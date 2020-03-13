Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.57% of Glacier Bancorp worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

