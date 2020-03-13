WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $195.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WEX traded as low as $110.04 and last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 14065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.82.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Cowen started coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.06.
In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WEX (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
