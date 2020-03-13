Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 143530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 354,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

