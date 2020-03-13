Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.23 ($158.40).

ETR:SAP opened at €90.90 ($105.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €119.64 and a 200-day moving average of €117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. SAP has a 52 week low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

