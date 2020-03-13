MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00. The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 983425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.85.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $813.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.