Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, January 27th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.76 ($72.98).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

