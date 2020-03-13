Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AAU stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 308.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

