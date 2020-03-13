Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Popular traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 19372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPOP. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

