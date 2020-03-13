Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $7.90 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

