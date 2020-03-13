Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Pinnacle West Capital traded as low as $78.62 and last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 8410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.