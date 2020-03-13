WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,070 call options.

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,065,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 585,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

