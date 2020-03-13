Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southern traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 154752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

