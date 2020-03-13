SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 302,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the average volume of 48,854 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

