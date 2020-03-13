Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $49.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 20169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $5,307,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 187,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

