Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$40.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$23.99, with a volume of 1417073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.63. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

