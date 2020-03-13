Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.76 ($72.98).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

