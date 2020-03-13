Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,221 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,763 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.