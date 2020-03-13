Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,018,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the average daily volume of 166,897 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.