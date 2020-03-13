Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $152.47 and last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 300518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.51.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
