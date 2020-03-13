Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $152.47 and last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 300518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.51.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.