Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,348 call options.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

