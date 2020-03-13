Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 76.9%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of BDR opened at $0.76 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile
