Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 76.9%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BDR opened at $0.76 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

