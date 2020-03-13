Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AKG stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asanko Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 483,810 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

