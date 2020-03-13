M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $140.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 17766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.07.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.