Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €84.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.94 ($97.61).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €55.85 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.47. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of €72.36 and a 200-day moving average of €71.40.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

