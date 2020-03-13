Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Group 1 Automotive traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 1139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

