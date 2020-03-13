Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,700 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 1,070 put options.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,467,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

