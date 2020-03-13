Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 24,895 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,585 put options.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $26.55 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,953,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

