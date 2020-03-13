Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 8135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATO. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

