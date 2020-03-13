Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 21754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Specifically, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

