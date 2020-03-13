Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,900 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 642 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $12,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXH opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

