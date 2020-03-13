Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 7,075.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A opened at $11.50 on Friday. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.48.
Bowl America Company Profile
