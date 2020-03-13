Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 7,075.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A opened at $11.50 on Friday. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.