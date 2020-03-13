Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 11429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

