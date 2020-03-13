Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Qiwi by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 719,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 448.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 164.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Qiwi by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 304,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

