Short Interest in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Drops By 16.7%

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

