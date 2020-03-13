Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Increases By 46.2%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $16.97 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

