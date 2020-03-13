CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $8.85 on Friday. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
CKX Lands Company Profile
