Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 63,057 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $64,948.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 256,888 shares of company stock valued at $219,068.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

