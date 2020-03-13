AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACY stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.77.
About AeroCentury
