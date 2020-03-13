AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACY stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.