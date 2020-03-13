Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 118.2% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 34.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In other news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
