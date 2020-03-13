Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 118.2% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 34.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

APT stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.