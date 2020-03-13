Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.76 ($72.98).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.28 and a 200-day moving average of €56.87.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

