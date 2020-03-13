Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $125.86 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

