Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.11 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $262.71 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.28 and a 200 day moving average of $314.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

