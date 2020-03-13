Summit Materials Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

