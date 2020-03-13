Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%.

BRY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 739,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,420,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.