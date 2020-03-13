Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLM. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $185.72 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

