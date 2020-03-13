Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $123.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

