Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:REG opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

