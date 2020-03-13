Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $1,300,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $378,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.